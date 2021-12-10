Suspect identified in paintball shooting incident that hurt 2 Aldine ISD high school students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Aldine ISD high school was placed on lockdown after two female students were hit with a paintball gun Friday afternoon, according to the district.Houston police said they were called at about 2:40 p.m. to investigate the incident in the 2100 block of South Victory Street at Carver High School.A burgundy vehicle fired a paintball gun at the school, striking the students, according to a statement released by the district.School officials said neither student sustained life-threatening injuries."Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff will always be our top priority," the statement read.Police have identified a suspect but that information has not yet been released.