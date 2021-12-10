Suspect identified in paintball shooting incident that hurt 2 Aldine ISD high school students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Aldine ISD high school was placed on lockdown after two female students were hit with a paintball gun Friday afternoon, according to the district.
Houston police said they were called at about 2:40 p.m. to investigate the incident in the 2100 block of South Victory Street at Carver High School.
A burgundy vehicle fired a paintball gun at the school, striking the students, according to a statement released by the district.
School officials said neither student sustained life-threatening injuries.
"Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously as the safety and security of our students and staff will always be our top priority," the statement read.
Police have identified a suspect but that information has not yet been released.
