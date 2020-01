HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student has been wounded after a shooting outside of Bellaire High School Tuesday afternoon. Officials are searching the area for the suspect.Bellaire police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m.Police added there was no one in custody after the shooting, but they are searching the area. A suspect description was not disclosed.Police are urging residents to avoid the area or stay inside their home until further notice.There was no active shooter involved, according to police.SkyEye captured a crowd of students outside of the school after the incident.