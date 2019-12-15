Texas State University student sues fraternity, alleging he was attacked by its members, left with brain injury

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- A man is suing a fraternity after he said he was attacked by its members near a Texas university.

Nikolas Panagiotopoulos is suing Phi Kappa Phi and its Texas State University chapter for $1 million after a brawl that left him badly hurt.

His attorneys said Panagiotopoulos and a friend walked past a building owned and operated by the fraternity when a group "began to taunt, verbally harass, and/or act aggressively towards (him), in part, on a mistaken belief that (he) was the member of a different social club. "

"Next thing you know, punches started getting thrown. Nick tries to run away. This mob of these fraternity guys chase after and continue to whale away on him, leaving him unconscious on the side of the street," said Jay Harvey, his attorney.

Attorneys said nearly two months later, Panagiotopoulos is still struggling with a traumatic brain injury. They also allege this specific fraternity, both locally and nationally, has a history of aggressive behavior and "encouraging overconsumption of alcohol."

"It's not just this campus. It's many campuses where we're seeing a lack of institutional control by these fraternities and allowing this to go on," Harvey said. "Something has to change."

Phi Kappa Phi has declined to comment. Texas State University officials said as soon as they learned of this incident, the frat was suspended.
