Student recovering after shooting at Westbury High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student is recovering after a shooting at Westbury High School in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the school at 11911 Chimney Rock Rd.

The student's condition is unknown and HISD will not release any details about the shooting.

HISD did release the following statement about the shooting:
The HISD Police Department is investigating an isolated incident that occurred after school hours Tuesday at Westbury High School involving a student who was injured after a gun was discharged. The student received immediate medical attention and is recovering. The HISD Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation to gather the facts and will have extra patrols at the campus to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

