Personal Finance

College students struggle to pay off loans during COVID-19 pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Millions of recent college graduates are struggling to pay off their student loans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is help available for those who can't make their payments.

For the time being, student loan repayment is on pause until the first of the year, but that is just a short term solution.

However, more substantial relief is out there.

One way to get your debt wiped out is through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness plan.

If you work at a qualifying public service agency for ten years and make 120 loan payments, the rest of the debt is wiped out.

Public service work is broadly defined. Teachers, school administrators, state, local, and federal government jobs all qualify.

But if that doesn't sound like you, there is another option you can try.

It is called the Income-Driven Repayment Plan.

Your payment amount is determined by your income.

"They cap your monthly payment at 10 or 15 percent of your discretionary income, which means you could have a payment as low as zero dollars per month and that legally qualifies you as a monthly payment," said Robert Farrington of The College Investor.

Sounds good, right?

You can apply for an Income Driven Repayment Plan at studentaid.gov.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehoustoncollegestudent loanscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent driver killed in NW Harris Co. street racing crash
2 new areas to watch for potential development in the Gulf
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
6-year-old boy dies suddenly of brain-eating amoeba
59 years ago, Hurricane Carla slammed into the Texas coast
Drier weather Friday, but tropical downpours return next week
'Evacuate now:' Wildfires grow in Oregon as 500K flee
Show More
4 officers fired after unloading 21 shots at man in distress
Evicted Houston mom of 4 moves into new home thanks to your help
Texans players stay in locker room during national anthem
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
More TOP STORIES News