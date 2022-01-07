beating

Family of attacked Brazoswood High School student files civil lawsuit for more than $50 million

Cole Hagan was in the ICU after he was punched and slammed into concrete, allegedly by his own friend, at a party in Lake Jackson
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of teen brutally beaten files $50M civil lawsuit against attackers

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 16-year-old Brazoswood High School student who was brutally beaten at a party in December has filed a civil lawsuit for more than $50 million.

Cole Hagan was in the ICU on a ventilator after suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle during the attack, his family said.

According to an update on Facebook from Cole's older brother, Cory Hagan, the teen was released from the hospital, but will be undergoing extensive therapy.

The attack happened on Dec. 3, when Lake Jackson police said they were called to a home on Cherrywood Court around 11:30 p.m. after receiving an EMS call about an unconscious 16-year-old who was bleeding from his ears.

"They left him in the road after they finished attacking him and then texted one of his friends that were in the backyard of this house to say, 'Hey come get your boy out of the street.' They left him in the street, people who were supposed to be his friends," Cory told ABC13 at the time.

Now Cole's family is asking for more than $50 million in damages to pay for medical expenses and to make up for what the high school football player has already lost in wages and could lose regarding earning capacity in the future.



Court documents allege two teenagers, 17-year-old Ayden Holland and 18-year-old Logan Huber, lured Cole out of the party by telling him his truck got hit. Then, 17-year-old Reid Mitchell allegedly punched Cole in the face, slammed him into the concrete and threw three or four hard elbows, according to a witness. All three teens have been charged with aggravated assault.


The affidavit states Mitchell told police that there had been a buildup of animosity over "the victim's perceived behavior to some of their female acquaintances."

The new lawsuit not only names the accused teens, but also their parents, accusing the adults of negligence and that they either knew or should have known about the attack plan. The lawsuit also alleges that one parent gave the students, who are all minors, alcohol.

The lawsuit also claims that one of the students sent pictures of Cole to his attacker to "commence the plan."

Cole is a junior and played as a wide receiver for his school. But according to the lawsuit, he may never play football in high school again or go on to do so in college after this attack.

"Sadly, I think it's a long shot for him to ever play football again, which was one of his biggest passions," said Cory in December.

Follow this link to view the lawsuit.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brazoswood HS football player in ICU after alleged attack by teammate: 'They left him on the road'
EMBED More News Videos

A Brazoswood High School student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a fellow student at a party on Friday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clutelake jacksontexas newsbeatingfootballteenagerteenhigh school football
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEATING
Man charged in League City robbery where clerk was found duct-taped
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Ex-HPD officer accused of beating ex-girlfriend released on bond
Store clerk found unconscious with tape over mouth after robbery
TOP STORIES
Grandmother killed in house fire that injured family in NW Harris Co.
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
PVAMU on-campus housing apartments burglarized over winter break
One-on-one interview with Rep. Nehls on Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
'Lot of substitutes': 13 Investigates HISD's unmet promise on teachers
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
Show More
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
11-year-old says teacher pushed her during incident at school
Houston man gunned down while getting medicine for sick mom
NFL uses new metric to determine status of COVID-positive players
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
More TOP STORIES News