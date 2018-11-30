17-year-old student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Milby H.S.

A Milby High School student was caught with a gun at the campus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a 17-year-old Milby High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school.

According to prosecutors, the assistant principal of Milby confronted Jovanny Villegas who arrived late to school on Thursday.

The assistant principal told police that because Villegas had tried to bring drugs to school before, he brought him to the office and searched his backpack.

The assistant principal found a black and silver gun with eight rounds inside the backpack, according to court records.

Villegas was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon.

Milby is in the Houston Independent School District in southeast Houston.

Villegas' bond was set at $2500.
