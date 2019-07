EMBED >More News Videos Innocent driver caught up in Hardy Toll Road chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two chase suspects are in custody after deputies say they were racing down the Hardy Toll Road early Sunday morning.Deputies were able to catch them thanks to the help of a helicopter.Part of the chase at Hardy Toll Road and the Beltway can be seen in the video above from the Houston Transtar cameras.The helicopter tracked the suspects to Dogwood Tree Street.Officers eventually found them hiding between two houses.