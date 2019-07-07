Traffic

Innocent driver caught up in Hardy Toll Road police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase on the Hardy Toll Road resulted in an innocent driver being affected.

It happened early Saturday morning on the Hardy Toll Road near Crosstimbers.

The driver was rear-ended up as the chase suspect, seen driving a white car, was looking to escape state troopers.

Both the cars of the suspected driver and innocent driver were totaled as the chase suspect was reportedly driving as fast as 130 miles per hour.

The driver of the rear-ended car said he was shaken up by the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Details on what ignited the police chase have not been discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonpolice chasetraffic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News