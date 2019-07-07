Innocent driver caught up in Hardy Toll Road police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase on the Hardy Toll Road resulted in an innocent driver being affected.It happened early Saturday morning on the Hardy Toll Road near Crosstimbers.The driver was rear-ended up as the chase suspect, seen driving a white car, was looking to escape state troopers.Both the cars of the suspected driver and innocent driver were totaled as the chase suspect was reportedly driving as fast as 130 miles per hour.The driver of the rear-ended car said he was shaken up by the incident and suffered minor injuries.Details on what ignited the police chase have not been discovered.