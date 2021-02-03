google

Google searches about strange dreams and insomnia at all-time high

If you did not get a good night's sleep, you are not alone. Google says searches about strange dreams, sleep and insomnia are at an all-time high.

Many people have reported having stranger dreams than they had before the COVID-19 lockdowns began.

A new graph from Google shows searches since 2004 for sleep and dreams. They've been increasing every year, but there was a spike when the pandemic started.

In the last week, the top sleep questions were:
  • How do you fall asleep fast?
  • Why can't I sleep?
  • How much sleep do I need?
  • What is sleep apnea?
  • What is sleep paralysis?




When it comes to dreams, people also searched:
  • What does it mean when I dream about my ex?
  • What does it mean when I dream about snakes?
  • What does it mean when I dream about my teeth falling out?
  • What does it mean when I dream about being pregnant?

In order to help get a better night's rest, doctors recommend you start winding down as soon as the sun starts to set. Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary. Keep your room cool and pitch-black, and avoid working in bed.

