Store clerk shot trying to stop robbery suspect in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the man accused of shooting a store clerk multiple times Friday night.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a smoke shop located near the Gulf Freeway and Almeda Genoa around 11:45 p.m.Officers say a man entered the store wearing a black ski mask and holding a pistol.The suspect demanded a customer's wallet, and then turned to the register for cash.When the clerk tried to reach for a gun from behind the counter, the suspect shot her multiple times, hitting her in the torso.She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.