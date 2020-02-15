Store clerk shot trying to stop robbery suspect in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the man accused of shooting a store clerk multiple times Friday night.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a smoke shop located near the Gulf Freeway and Almeda Genoa around 11:45 p.m.
Officers say a man entered the store wearing a black ski mask and holding a pistol.
The suspect demanded a customer's wallet, and then turned to the register for cash.
When the clerk tried to reach for a gun from behind the counter, the suspect shot her multiple times, hitting her in the torso.
She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
