Store clerk kills robbery suspect at Houston liquor store

Houston police are searching for a second suspect after a robbery at a southside liquor store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect was killed and a second ran away after a liquor store clerk opened fire in southeast Houston.

The clerk opened fire during a robbery Wednesday night at Mike's Liquor Store in the 8700 block of MLK Boulevard near Reed.

Houston police said the robbery suspect who was shot managed to escape, but died a short time later just south of the store.

The suspect's body was found by police, who put two and two together after receiving a call for a robbery at the store.

Officers are searching for the second suspect, who is believed to have fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Police said it appears there may have been a major shootout here between the two suspects.

