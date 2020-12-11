Police searching for 4 men accused of stealing 83 guns from pawn shop in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for four men who are accused of robbing a pawn shop in southeast Houston.On Wednesday, Dec. 9, authorities responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Bayou Pawn Shop located at 5920 Scott St.Officials said four men ran into the pawn shop when it was closing and held the employees at gunpoint while loading duffle bags with firearms, jewelry and money.Police said 83 weapons were stolen from a glass display case and an open gun room, which was located at the back of the pawn shop.The suspects fled the scene in a black, four-door Chevrolet Equinox with no license plate.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects.The suspects were described as four Black men, between the ages of 17-25 and slim or athletically built.Wore a black hoodie reading "Certified Real" across the front, black sweatpants, black sneakers with a white/red sole, and was armed with a black/silver pistol.Wore orange and navy blue Nike Foamposite sneakers, jeans, a black jacket, a camo neck gaiter over his head, a red Supreme backpack, and was armed with a black AR-style rifle.Wore a black coat with a color U.S. flag on the left sleeve, a skull face mask, white sneakers with royal blue accents, a black Nike backpack with a white "swoosh," and was armed with an AR-style rifle.Wore black Nike Air Force 1 shoes, a black jacket, black pants with a white pinstripe down the sides, a dark grey balaclava and was armed with a black pistol.