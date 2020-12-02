Some Houstonians to receive up to $1,200 in stimulus payments

Houston City Council passed an additional $28.5 million in direct assistance Wednesday morning to help those who qualify.
Up to $1,200 in payments will go to as many as 23,750 people. The money will be received by the end of the year.
The payments are Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding from the federal government. The act was signed into law in March to help provide economic relief during this COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Still, it's important to note that the people who will be receiving the money have already been selected.
It will be administered through BakerRipley
City Council also passed an additional $10 million to help small businesses.
Over the last several months, BakerRipley has worked with the city of Houston and Harris County to operate rental assistance programs.
