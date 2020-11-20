Stimulus check update: IRS deadline to register approaching for those who don't file tax returns

The IRS said deadline for those who do not normally file tax returns to register with the IRS is 3 p.m. EST Saturday. You can check the status of your stimulus check at IRS.gov.
Those who miss the deadline can claim a special tax credit next year, the IRS said.
The eligibility for the Recovery Rebate Credit is the same as for stimulus check, and the maximum credit is $1,200 for an individual or $2,400 for a married couple, with an additional $500 for each additional child.
The credit can be claimed Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR and the 2020 instructions will include a worksheet for the Recovery Rebate Credit.
For more information, visit IRS.gov.