Houston ISD providing Stevens Elementary parents no answers after principal dismissed

A beloved elementary school principal is out of the job days before the HISD school year begins.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More chaos is unfolding at the Houston Independent School District under state-installed Superintendent Mike Miles. Still, this time, it's the sudden and mysterious departure of a well-liked elementary school principal.

Parents told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that former Stevens Elementary School principal, Erin Trent, was a beloved and hard-working school administrator.

"I've had two kids under her leadership and administration and have watched the school make a huge turn-around for the positive," parent Adam Chaney said.

So on Monday, when the now-former principal announced she would be taking a leave of absence, it was well-received.

"We were assured by our assistant principal, Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Trent would return and the ship would have a steady hand throughout the process," Chaney said.

Then, on Wednesday, parents got a robocall, saying the district had informed Trent she would no longer be principal. It's a move causing concern among parents with just days until the start of the school year.

"It gave no reason. It gave no details. It gave no explanation of any kind," Chaney said.

The voicemail also said the school would be led by division staff, so Chaney went on a search to find out who those people were but was told by HISD human resources that the new leaders don't have phone numbers or email addresses.

"I was told a lot of these offices are so new...so they aren't sure who is where or how to contact them," Chaney said.

It's the lack of answers that frustrating him, he adds.

"Where is my principal? What happened? Was she terminated? If so, why and why now? Who is our next principal? How are they going to make the decision on who leads the school next, and do I get a say in that?" Chaney said.

ABC13 is working to contact Trent.

Eyewitness News also reached out to HISD, which provided the following statement:

"Due to the confidential nature of personnel matters, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time."

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: HISD superintendent reassigns principals at Jack Yates, Worthing, and Sharpstown high schools