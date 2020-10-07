6 students accused of making false report against SFA cheerleader now suing school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6632650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I CAN'T SLEEP AT NIGHT:" The teen spoke out since the scary incident and said it was a terrifying moment she will never forget. Hear from her family in the video above.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Watch the video above to see what officials said about releasing the video involving the swatting case.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Police walked reporters through the "swatting" incident at Stephen F. Austin that reported involved up to 10 students.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRK) -- Six students accused of being involved in an alleged swatting incident at Stephen F. Austin State University are suing the school claiming they're being deprived of due process.The lawsuit was filed on Monday, Oct. 5, more than three weeks after the alleged incident. The six plaintiffs were identified in the suit only by their initials.Apart from the university, its board of regents and SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon were named as co-defendants.Last week, the parents of 17-year-old Christin Evans said their daughter was sleeping in her room when SFA police officers suddenly barged in at 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.They believe a group of students targeted their daughter and have called on SFA to reprimand them.In the lawsuit, the students claim the university called them suspects, and threatened to punish them without telling them what rules they broke.The suit also points out school officials said the body camera video from SFA police is different than what was said by Evans' lawyer.SFA has called upon the victim's family to permit the release of the police bodycam video so that "everyone will be able to see exactly what happened, and see that the video will show a very different scenario than what is being portrayed in media," SFA's public communications liaison Erica Harris said.The plaintiffs want the university to release the video and stop referring to the students as "perpetrators" without a proper hearing.The call for the release of the video came days after the police chief at SFA said the incident was not motivated by race.The family's attorney said police told Christin they had received a report stating she had scissors and was threatening to stab students.Police then said the report was false.Christin's parents said police told them as many as 10 students were involved in executing the false report. However, the police chief said the allegations focused on a core group of "six females."