Harris County bans gatherings of 10 or more people until at least the end of August

Religious services

Local government operations

Child-care services

Youth camps

Recreational sports programs for youths and adults

Professional, collegiate, or similar sporting events

Swimming pools

Water parks

Museums and libraries

Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities

Rodeos and equestrian events

Amusement parks, each as described in and with all limitations imposed by Executive Order GA-28

Stay home, unless you need to make trips to the grocery store for food and medicine

Avoid and cancel all gatherings of any size

Practice special precautions to prevent spread if you're an essential worker. Check Harris County's guide for more on those workplace safety guidelines

All vulnerable individuals (65+ or with pre-existing health conditions) stay home

Self-quarantine for 14 days if in close and prolonged contact with someone who has tested positive with COVID-19

Wear face coverings to protect others

Avoid non-essential business and personal travel

Avoid public transportation where possible

Cancel visits to nursing homes, long term care facilities, and hospitals

Avoid and cancel all indoor and outdoor gatherings, including concerts, rodeos, large sporting events, etc. Schools and after-school activities for youth should close, as directed by educational authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued an order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people.The order went into effect July 3 and will last until at least 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.The enforcement of the order also comes at a time where people are celebrating Fourth of July weekend.If you do plan to take in some dazzling fireworks displays, you'll need to know that fireworks are only allowed in unincorporated Harris County. Viewing them from inside your car is allowed.Fireworks displays and gatherings with more than 100 people viewing them from outside a vehicle is prohibited.However, there are exceptions to Harris County's order where certain outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are still allowed:You can report violations of the order by calling 832-839-6941 or by going to the Ready Harris website The order comes a week after Hidalgo increased the COVID-19 threat level in the area to red, which means it's severe, and you should stay home.The four-level, color-coded system is designed to help provide the public with guidance on how to protect themselves."The harsh truth is that our current infection rate is on pace to overwhelm our hospitals in the very near future," Judge Hidalgo said on June 26. "We hope this serves as a wakeup call to everyone that the time to act is now."Under the level one threat, you're urged to:The county has a constant indicator dial atEarlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mask order, which means every Texan is required to wear a mask or facial covering when out in public. According to the governor, the order applies to all counties in the state with more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.The requirement must be followed anywhere where a person cannot socially distance.According to Abbott, first-time violators will be issued a warning. If violated a second time, a $250 fine will be issued, said the governor.