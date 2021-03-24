Officials looking for more victims after former state trooper charged with assaulting 2 women while on duty

Lee Ray Boykin Jr., 32, is accused of depriving two victims of their right to bodily integrity, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
He is also charged with carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence and destruction and alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
Boykin is expected to make his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate judge at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The complaint alleges that Boykin conducted a traffic stop on the North Freeway near an Express Inn on Aug. 7 , 2020. After issuing the driver a written warning, Boykin allegedly ordered the passenger to get in his patrol car.
He then drove the female passenger to a parking lot located at 10700 North Freeway and threatened to take her to jail for an out-of-state warrant if she did not perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint.
The passenger allegedly feared for her life and safety and did as Boykin asked. After performing the sex act, the complaint alleges Boykin placed his hand on his weapon and ordered the woman to run.
The investigation into the incident revealed there was a second victim, the complaint states.
On Aug 3, 2020, Boykin allegedly pulled up behind a vehicle parked at a Texaco gas station on the North Freeway in Houston.
According to the complaint, he told the female passenger of the vehicle that she had outstanding warrants and he was taking her to a substation.
He then allegedly ordered her into his vehicle and drove her to the same parking lot as the first incident.
That's when the complaint alleges Boykin "told her he knew what she did for a living and wanted some of it - meaning sex."
Fearing the officer, the woman allegedly complied with his demands and performed oral sex on him.
If convicted, Boykin faces up to life in prison.
Authorities said they fear the former trooper may have victimized others. Anyone with information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the FBI at 713-693-5000.
ORIGINAL STORY: DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman while on duty
Boykin was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault in Aug. 2020 for the Aug. 7 incident.
The woman called Houston police from a nearby fast food restaurant and reported the assault.
Boykin was booked in the Harris County Jail after a brief investigation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following statement following his initial arrest:
"The Texas Rangers (DPS) assisted the Houston Police Department with a criminal investigation into an incident that occurred on Friday night, August 7, involving an on-duty Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper, Lee Boykin Jr. The resulting investigative findings supported the arrest and charge of Boykin for the offense of aggravated sexual assault. Boykin was booked into the Harris County Jail.
The department promptly withdrew all of Boykin's authority as a commissioned officer, ordered him to surrender all department property and initiated the process to terminate his employment.
The Texas Rangers are working closely with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Houston Police Department, which is leading this investigation, and we would refer any additional questions to their offices.
Boykin has been employed with the department for approximately four years and was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol office in Katy."
