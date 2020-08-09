DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman while on duty

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper in Katy is now being charged with aggravated sexual assault after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while on duty.

On Friday, Aug. 7, a woman said she was walking with her husband on the I-45 near the feeder road when a friend offered her a ride, but said it was no room for her husband.

The woman said when the driver was about to turn into the parking lot of the Express Inn, a DPS patrol vehicle started flashing its lights.

The driver allegedly stopped his vehicle and was given a warning for not using a turn signal when entering the hotel.

Court documents said Trooper Lee Boykin Jr told the woman to get in the passenger side of his vehicle.

When the woman complied, Boykin allegedly drove the woman to a dark parking lot next to an office building and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Afterwards, Boykin allegedly put his hand on his service weapon and told her to run away.

The woman called Houston police from a nearby fast food restaurant and reported the assault.

After a brief investigation, Boykin was charged with aggravated sexual assault. He's currently in the Harris County Jail.

STATEMENT FROM DPS:

The Texas Rangers (DPS) assisted the Houston Police Department with a criminal investigation into an incident that occurred on Friday night, August 7, involving an on-duty Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper, Lee Boykin Jr. The resulting investigative findings supported the arrest and charge of Boykin for the offense of aggravated sexual assault. Boykin was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The department promptly withdrew all of Boykin's authority as a commissioned officer, ordered him to surrender all department property and initiated the process to terminate his employment.

The Texas Rangers are working closely with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Houston Police Department, which is leading this investigation, and we would refer any additional questions to their offices.

Boykin has been employed with the department for approximately four years and was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol office in Katy.

