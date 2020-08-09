DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman while on duty

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A DPS trooper in Katy is now being charged with aggravated sexual assault after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while on duty.On Friday, Aug. 7, a woman said she was walking with her husband on the I-45 near the feeder road when a friend offered her a ride, but said it was no room for her husband.The woman said when the driver was about to turn into the parking lot of the Express Inn, a DPS patrol vehicle started flashing its lights.The driver allegedly stopped his vehicle and was given a warning for not using a turn signal when entering the hotel.Court documents said Trooper Lee Boykin Jr told the woman to get in the passenger side of his vehicle.When the woman complied, Boykin allegedly drove the woman to a dark parking lot next to an office building and forced her to perform sexual acts.Afterwards, Boykin allegedly put his hand on his service weapon and told her to run away.The woman called Houston police from a nearby fast food restaurant and reported the assault.After a brief investigation, Boykin was charged with aggravated sexual assault. He's currently in the Harris County Jail.