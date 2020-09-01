abc13 plus cypress

Star Cinema Grill debuts drive-in theater at Cypress location

CYPRESS, Texas -- The trend of new drive-in movie theaters - a socially distanced way to enjoy a film - shows no signs of slowing. Houston's Star Cinema Grill has added a drive-in to its Cypress location at 8920 Fry Rd.

Star Cinema will screen both vintage and first-run films at the drive-in. Showings begin at 8:15 p.m. every Thursday - Sunday with a second showing at 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Tickets, $18 per car, may be purchased via the theater's app.

"Being able to put together a drive-in theater and show new release movies is really exciting," Star Cinema vice president Jason Ostrow said in a statement. "We have heard the demand from our guests and responded, as we always do."

