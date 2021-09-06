Arts & Entertainment

Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer, successful treatment

By Alanne Orjoux, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer but was successfully treated

Actor, author, director, food-lover, sexy bartender and dancer (see "Shall We Dance") Stanley Tucci has revealed that he had cancer about three years ago, but it's been successfully treated.

In an interview in the September issue of Vera, Virgin Atlantic's inflight magazine, Tucci said he was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue, and went through months of high-dose radiation and chemo.

"I had a feeding tube for six months," he told the magazine, adding that the cancer is unlikely to come back.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Tucci for comment.

Earlier this year, Tucci headlined the CNN Original Series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," a six-part program in which he visited several regions of Italy, revealing the country's history and culture through its most famous dishes.

Last year, shortly after many countries instituted lockdowns due to the coronavirus, the Oscar-nominated actor almost broke the internet with a video he posted on Instagram showing him making a Negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt -- a performance that had some labeling him a "sexy bartender."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycancer
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News