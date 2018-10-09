EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4446870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five people were inside the home at one point where a SWAT standoff still continues in Fort Bend County.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4446365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect barricaded inside home after shooting deputy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4446004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling arrives at the scene where he says he heard two loud bangs.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4446195" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The SWAT team arrives to a Fort Bend County home, where a man has barricaded himself.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4446013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy shot in leg by suspect in Fort Bend County

A man who barricaded himself inside a home after shooting a Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy is dead, ending an hours-long standoff, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.Sheriff Troy Nehls says they did everything to get in touch with the suspect, who had been holed up inside the house in the 3700 block of Lakeridge Canyon Drive since around 5 a.m.Officials deployed gas canisters just after 10 a.m. but still received no response.When authorities entered the home, they found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom.Around 8 a.m., a woman and her 2-year-old grandson escaped the home located in the Orchard Lake Estates neighborhood.Nehls says the man is the boy's father. The grandmother and the child are both OK.Nehls says this all started when dispatch received 911 calls from a woman, who is the boy's mother, about a disturbance at the home.When deputies arrived and tried to make contact with the suspect, shots were fired. One of those bullets went through a deputy's calf.A round also appears to have grazed his chin, authorities tweeted.Officers tell Eyewitness News the injured deputy was conscious when he was taken to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital. He's being assessed for surgery on his calf.ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling arrived at the scene earlier in the morning and heard two loud bangs that authorities now confirm was the suspect firing at officers as they entered the home.Deputies backed off when the suspect began shooting. The SWAT team arrived to try to negotiate with the suspect.Authorities tell Eyewitness News a total of five people, including the suspect, were at the home. The boy's mother was able to run out the back door.Once she escaped, she called 911 again.The grandmother's husband was in the house as well. He walked out at some point during the morning.Officials are not sure if the grandmother and child who escaped live at the home.Authorities will now work to identify the suspect.No homes were evacuated due to the standoff.