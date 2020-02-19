Little girl stabbed at random by man at McDonald's in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 25-year-old man stabbed a little girl at random afternoon at a McDonald's, police say.
KTSM reports the man walked into the McDonald's play area and stabbed the 5-year-old girl.
Police said she is in stable condition following surgery.
The suspect's identity and motive have not been released, however, charges are pending.
McDonald's Corporation said in an emailed statement:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family. We are grateful for the quick response of local first responders. As this is an active police investigation, any questions need to be directed to the appropriate authorities."
