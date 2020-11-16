Police looking for 31-year-old woman last seen over a month ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for your help finding a 31-year-old woman who went missing a month ago.Angelina "Frances" Lopez was last seen in the 10000 block of Forum West Drive in southwest Houston, according to police.Lopez' brother spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday and said no one has heard from her since mid-October. He said her close friends also haven't heard from her and say it isn't like her not to respond.Lopez is being described as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic woman with light skin, brown eyes and black hair.Police say she has a tattoo with the words "RIP Donna" on the left side of her chest. She also has flat feet, according to police, which may make her walk slowly.In addition, Lopez has scars on her lower back due to surgery.If you have any information about Lopez, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and reference NIC #M506016620.