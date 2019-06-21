Spring woman killed in crash while on vacation in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii (KTRK) -- A Spring family was heading to the airport after a dream vacation when their trip turned into a life-changing tragedy.The family was driving to the airport in Maui on Sunday when another driver hit them head on, according to media reports in Hawaii.Teresa Pham was killed and her fiancé was hospitalized.Pham's cousin Bob Schranz, who used to work for the Houston Rockets and Comets front office, suffered severe vertebrae injuries.His wife injured her hip and pelvis, and their 14-year-old daughter has extensive internal bleeding.Bob and his daughter spent Thursday night on one island while his wife was on another because she needed more surgeries.Friends, family and even strangers haveto help reunite the Schranzes and get them all home.Police are still investigating the crash, and whether the driver who hit them will be charged.