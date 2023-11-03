Spring man charged with murder after wife found shot in New Jersey hotel, police say

RUNNEMEDE, New Jersey (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old man from Spring currently sits in jail in Philadelphia after authorities said he shot and killed his wife at a Days Inn Hotel in New Jersey.

The Runnemede Police Department said that on Nov. 1 at about 1:48 a.m., officers responded to the hotel for a report of a carjacking and a shooting. When officers talked to the victim, he told them that a man fired a gun at him and stole his vehicle.

As officers searched the hotel, they found a woman, identified as 30-year-old Ivy Morris, with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers said Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, officials arrested Morris' husband, Steven Burgess, on Thursday in Philadelphia. He is currently charged with murder in her death and awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Details about the shooting are very limited as police said the investigation is ongoing, but additional charges are pending.

