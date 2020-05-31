Man shot to death by step-daughter in alleged self-defense

.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to the 2400 Spring Rain Dr, where a male has died after being shot. Homicide investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/h5LYgV9H71 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 31, 2020

Press briefing from Homicide Sergeant Jason Brown on fatal shooting at 2400 Spring Rain Dr. #HouNews https://t.co/pDmnbH6sH1 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex may be a case of self-defense, investigators said.It happened on the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive around 6:15 a.m.When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.Sergeant Jason Brown said it was being looked at as a possible self-defense shooting.Investigators interviewed the victim's step-daughter, in her 20s, and will present the case to prosecutors to consider whether charges will be filed.It is unknown was led to the shooting.