13 Investigates why some parents say safety measure puts kids in danger

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Ivory Edwards can see Ralph Eickenroht Elementary the second she walks out of her apartment's front door.

But this year, instead of picking up her three elementary-aged children and walking them a few feet home, the Spring Independent School District mom said she has to walk more than half a mile in the afternoon heat.

"I used to be able to walk outside the porch and be like, 'Come on, kids,' or wave to the teacher, 'I'm here,'" Edwards said.

She can't do that anymore because, this summer, Spring ISD put up a large green fence blocking off the two walking paths connecting the elementary school and neighboring apartment complexes.

Now, Edwards said she spends at least 15 minutes walking to the school and even longer walking back with her kids.

"If it's really, really hot, it is going to take 15, 20 minutes because I'm dragging the kids too, especially to walk back," she said. "It's like, they're miserable. My baby's always like, 'Mom, can you please pick me up? Can you get a stroller?' I'm like, 'We got to do this.'"

13 Investigates' Kevin Ozebek joined Edwards and her kids during the afternoon walk home earlier this month in the summer heat.

More than halfway into the 17-minute walk, Edwards' 4-year-old daughter was too tired to walk the rest of the way home.

"It gets serious. The other kids are like, 'I'm tired, too.' 'Well, I can't pick all three of y'all up.' I'll get the smallest person because she's going to drag us down," Edwards said. "I only get a hundred percent in the morning. We're motivated in the morning. The afternoon, it's miserable. They're pouting."

Spring ISD told 13 Investigates the fence outside the elementary school was installed in response to House Bill 3, which is the school safety bill lawmakers passed this year following the deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting.

"Spring ISD's first priority is the safety of our students and staff. Part of that strong commitment to safety is ensuring that all of our campuses are secure locations where teaching and learning can be the primary focus. This includes securing our campuses both inside our buildings as well as around the perimeters of the property," the district said in a statement to 13 Investigates.

Edwards and three other parents ABC13 spoke with outside the school said they're concerned the fence is actually putting their children in danger due to alleged criminal activity along their new walking route home.

"They keep saying it's for the safety of the kids, but they're not looking at the area we're looking at. They're not looking at the crime rate. They're not looking at the people who (live) here," Edwards said. "To just automatically shut this gate off, especially to these apartment complexes and where we're at, it was a bad idea."

How dangerous is the neighborhood that once had a lifeline? Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC13, 13 Investigates goes through the numbers and breaks down one such incident that nearly put dismissed schoolchildren in close proximity to gunmen carrying rifles. You'll also hear what Spring ISD said is trying to do to remedy parents' concerns.

