How Spring ISD paid tribute to principal killed in crash

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and teachers are mourning the loss of a Spring ISD principal after he was killed in a car crash.

The school district said 34-year-old Justin Jones was killed Friday. Jones was the principal at Link Elementary School. He had previously worked at HISD as an assistant principal and instruction coordinator.

During his time at Link since 2017, the school saw its accountability rating climb from a "D" to a "B."

Over the weekend, the community sent distant hugs to his family.

Many people in their cars, including other Spring ISD principals, drove by Jones' home to pay tribute.
