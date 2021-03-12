Here are 4 budget-friendly Spring Break trips

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Houston-area families are starting Spring Break this weekend as Houston ISD, and Katy ISD, and a number of other school districts are off next week.
If you're looking for some fun while staying on budget, here are some ideas:
Learn about the sea life that lives along the coast at Sea Center in Lake Jackson. The aquarium features five exhibits of Texas marine life, and it's free. Face masks are still strongly encouraged.
If you're thinking of hitting the road, the Cathedral of Junk in Austin is a fun roadside attraction located in a man's backyard. There are tunnels and rooms with unique, eclectic art. You must call ahead to make an appointment. While there's no fee to get in, the Cathedral does take donations.
Experience the old world charm of Newman's Castle, a one-of-a-kind custom creation hidden just outside of Bellville. The castle sits on 20 acres, and it features a moat and a massive working drawbridge. Tours are available six days a week, but a reservation is required.
There are not many places left in Houston like Papa Ben's Train Place. It's a hobby store, but their miniatures are a sight to see. They lay out cityscapes around a track, including ones that show parts of Houston. Kids will love it if they have an interest in trains, engines and building kits.
