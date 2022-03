Ultimate guide to spring break in Houston - from Bayou City to the beach

Getaways

HOUSTON, Texas -- Spring Break is the highlight of the March calendar - and whether families have small children or teens, there's plenty to do for everyone and every taste.We've gathered some of our favorite options, from limited-series to enduring Houston classics. That means Houstonians can pack their week or cherry pick an item or two. No matter what, there's a ton of fun to be had.In addition to these hot spots, check out our picks for new plays and theater. And don't forget the rodeo, which offers everything from a petting zoo to carnival rides to killer entertainment.Book a cabin and stay for a couple of nights at this campsite hosted by Camp for All. The stay includes family-friendly activities like hiking and canoeing, and meals are covered. Best of all, a stay here helps keep Camp for All, a space that offers enriching activities to children and adults with special needs, can continue its mission.Whether families head to this popular beach destination for a day trip, a weekend getaway, or a full week of activities, there's plenty to do. Get sandcastle building tips March 12 and 13 and March 19 and 20. Visit King's Confectionary , a beloved island sweet shop, and check out the taffy pulling. Book a kayak adventure with Artist Boat that includes an exploration of the Texas coast and a plein-air watercolor lesson. That's just some of the great adventures that await. See more here