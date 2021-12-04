shooting

Man shot, 2 injured after driver following common-law wife leads to crash in Spring Branch, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

One man shot and two hurt in crash in Spring Branch area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting led to a bad crash in the Spring Branch area overnight, leaving a man and two young women injured.

Officers say it all began around 10 p.m. Friday, when two brothers in a pickup truck were following a car.

According to authorities, the truck's driver saw his common-law wife in the car with another man.

The car's driver began brake checking the truck, and that's when the truck's driver pulled up next to the other vehicle.

At one point, once both vehicles were on Hammerly and Hollister, the car's driver shot numerous times into the truck, hitting the passenger in the torso, official say.

He's expected to survive.

The truck's driver then turned around and crashed into a Toyota Prius with two young women inside at Hammerly and Blalock.

The women, who are believed to be around 18 years old, were taken to the hospital.

HPD told ABC13 that one woman's injuries were "severe," but police believe she'll survive.

Officers are working to confirm the shooter's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashshootingcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
14-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in Liberty County
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
1 killed and 2 injured in shooting during attempted robbery
2 people shot during home invasion in NE Houston
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News