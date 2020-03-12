Sports

XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The XFL organization announced its canceling the rest of its season.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, XFL said its teams will not be playing regular season games.

"However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season," read the statement. "All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."



Earlier on Thursday, the Houston Texans organization announced its staff is implementing certain measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes one day after the NBA suspended its regular season four weeks before it was scheduled to end.

READ MORE: Coronavirus update: 2nd Jazz player, star Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for COVID-19

The Texans released the following statement:

"Given challenges posed by COVID-19 in Houston and throughout the global community, the Texans are implementing certain measures to do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus. All staff will have the ability to work from home.

All decisions are being made in the best interest of the health, safety and care of our Texans family and our community. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust policies and provide updates as necessary."



