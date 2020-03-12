XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The XFL organization announced its canceling the rest of its season.In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, XFL said its teams will not be playing regular season games."However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season," read the statement. "All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit towards future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."Earlier on Thursday, the Houston Texans organization announced its staff is implementing certain measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.This comes one day after the NBA suspended its regular season four weeks before it was scheduled to end.