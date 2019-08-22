Wrestler Ric Flair fires up Astros fans with first pitch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans got to see another superstar in action Wednesday as world famous wrestler Ric Flair threw out the first pitch.The WWE Hall of Famer couldn't wait to hit the mound as the Astros faced off against the Detroit Tigers.Astros outfielder Josh Reddick has always been a big fan of "Nature Boy," and was thrilled to be his catcher.After the pitch, Flair was just as excited.The wrestler joked he was ready to take the mound if the team needed any pitching help in the 7th or 8th inning.