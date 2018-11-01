SPORTS

ROWDY RED SOX: Players and fans hit by cans as Boston celebrates World Series

The Boston Red Sox championship parade didn't exactly go as planned on Thursday.

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Confetti cannons boomed and huge crowds of fans cheered wildly on Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox rumbled through downtown aboard duck boats to mark the team's fourth World Series championship in the past 15 years.

But it wasn't all carefree fun. Team manager Alex Cora, one of the team's four World Series trophies and a bystander were among those hit by errant beer cans.

Cora and the trophy were barely scathed, but the bystander was urged to get treatment for a gash on her nose.

Patrick Connolly, a 19-year-old from Sandwich, Massachusetts, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly hitting Cora with an unopened beer.

Connolly told the arresting officers, "I love Cora. I didn't mean to hit him."

Police Commissioner William Gross said there were five other parade-related arrests, including a 17-year-old charged with illegal firearm and drug possession.

Security was tight along the route, which took the team past the site of the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Public drinking, in theory, was banned, but many fans still liberally swigged from small vials of liquor and cans of beer.
