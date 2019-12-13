Westfield heads to first state semifinal since 2014

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dyllon Peavy credited his night to practicing perfect.His perfect practice turned into a perfect game right when Westfield needed it as the senior linebacker turned into Jesuit Dallas' biggest nightmare on both sides of the ball on Saturday night inside NRG Stadium.Peavy racked up 13 tackles, forced a fumble - which was recovered by Westfield - registered an unbelievable one-handed interception in the end zone and rushed in for a touchdown, Kendal Taylor rushed for 204 yards and two scores and Westfield defeated Jesuit Dallas 38-28 in the Class 6A Division II Region II Final."Just pride," Peavy said about Westfield being back in the state semis. "Looking out for my brothers, my teammates and my coaches. You know we have our coaches back and they have ours."Westfield moves on to play Denton Guyer, which handled Tascosa easily, winning 42-7 on Saturday. There have been no details on where that game will be played next week.