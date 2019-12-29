Vype

VYPE's Houston Fab 40: Class of 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the early signing day for the Class of 2020 comes to a close, it's time to take off the wraps of VYPE's Fab 40 for the Class of 2021.

It's the year of the offensive line in Houston. Eleven of the Top 40 prospects are bigs, who are coveted by college programs across the country.

Our No 1 prospect is Foster WR Cody Jackson. He has the size, speed and skill to become the next CeeDee Lamb (also from Foster). He's probably tired of hearing that comparison, but that is good company to be in.

North Shore super QB Dematrius Davis comes in at No. 1 after he completely dominated with his arm and legs in 2019. He's committed to Virginia Tech - let's see if the Hokies can hang on to him.

You can view more of this article through our partners at VYPE Houston.
