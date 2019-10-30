Sports

Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just as the Houston Rockets wrapped up their win against the New Orleans Pelicans last weekend, a fan took a swing at an assistant coach at courtside, hitting the assistant in the head.

The fan in the red shirt then turns around and tries to leave through the crowd.

That scene was captured on camera inside Toyota Center last Saturday. ABC13 obtained video showing the nasty surprise punch.

Manuel Garcia, 38, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. He is suspected of punching Joe Boylan. Garcia's girlfriend, Brittney Aplin, 33, was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.

The Rockets have since banned the fan for life.

On Monday, the Pelicans issued a statement, saying: "We are aware of this incident but will have no further comment."

Also on Monday, Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said he won't speculate on a motive but added, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions."

Court records didn't list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.

The incident came after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN was used in this report.

SEE ALSO: Former justice of the peace charged after allegedly slapping Yankees fan
EMBED More News Videos

The victim spoke to ABC13's Miya Shay, recalling what happened during that confrontation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonassaulthouston rocketstoyota centernew orleans pelicans
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Matthew McConaughey to call "Play Ball" at Game 7
Teen Astros fan 'feeling a whole lot better' weeks after crash
Man cleared by DNA still in jail
Hold your hats! Winds gust to 40 mph tonight in a cold rain
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
8 Astros Halloween costumes to make you life of the party
Show More
A newspaper created just for you!
Kingwood teen isn't letting spinal cord injury dim his light
These Houston Texans stars' costumes just won Halloween
My grandpa was the first pitcher to get a win in the Astrodome
Twitter bans all political advertisements
More TOP STORIES News