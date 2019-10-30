Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5621670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The victim spoke to ABC13's Miya Shay, recalling what happened during that confrontation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just as the Houston Rockets wrapped up their win against the New Orleans Pelicans last weekend, a fan took a swing at an assistant coach at courtside, hitting the assistant in the head.The fan in the red shirt then turns around and tries to leave through the crowd.That scene was captured on camera inside Toyota Center last Saturday. ABC13 obtained video showing the nasty surprise punch.Manuel Garcia, 38, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. He is suspected of punching Joe Boylan. Garcia's girlfriend, Brittney Aplin, 33, was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.The Rockets have since banned the fan for life.On Monday, the Pelicans issued a statement, saying: "We are aware of this incident but will have no further comment."Also on Monday, Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said he won't speculate on a motive but added, "We will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions."Court records didn't list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.The incident came after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.