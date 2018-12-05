SPORTS

USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

An expert tells Eyewitness News the victims of Dr. Larry Nassar, including Simone Biles, have endured a culture of abuse. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an effort to ensure its survival.

The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to forestall its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing 350 athletes in various courts across the country who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them.

RELATED: USA Gymnastics files for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code

Kathryn Carson, who was recently elected chairwoman of the board of directors, said the organization is turning to bankruptcy to speed things up after mediation attempts failed to gain traction.

"This is not a liquidation. This is a reorganization," Carson added.

Carson said the legal maneuvering delays the USOC's efforts to strip its designation as a national governing body.

RELATED: Frequently asked questions about USA Gymnastics filing of a petition for protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgymnasticsOlympicsbankruptcylawsuitsexual assaultsexual harassmentsexual misconductlarry nassaru.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Larry Nassar sentenced to a third, 40-to-125-year prison term
USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of sex abuse scandal
Author wrote book on gymnastics abuse over 2 decades before Nassar case
SPORTS
Epic teddy bear toss at hockey game breaks world record
Houston awarded team in rebooted XFL football league
Bryce Harper sweepstakes could heat up at winter meetings
Catcher Robinson Chirinos agrees with Astros on 1-year contract
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Mourners wait for hours to see Pres. George H.W. Bush
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Navy to perform largest ever flyover at Bush funeral
Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Special Air Mission 41 flies over College Station
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George H.W. Bush wondered who would come to funeral
Show More
George HW Bush shares final diary entry as POTUS
Local company provides live oak tree for Pres. George HW Bush
Christie's restaurant says goodbye to George HW Bush
Strong storms could produce several inches of rain across southeast Texas
Houston awarded team in rebooted XFL football league
More News