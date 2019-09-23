University of Houston QB to sit out remainder of season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In what was a shocking move in the program, the University of Houston Cougars will play the rest of the season without their starting QB.D'Eriq King has decided to redshirt for the remainder of the season, meaning he'll be sidelined for what's left of 2019.The decision Monday came just days after the Cougars lost to Tulane on the final play of the game.King finishes the season with 663 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a QB rating of 67.4.Initial reports stated King intended to not only redshirt, but leave the program entirely and transfer. In a statement, he said he will stay put for now."I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing. After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I'm looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward," King said in the statement.The Cougars are 1-3 on the season and play North Texas next on Sept. 28th. It is the program's first season under head coach Dana Holgorsen.