Unbraided Rockets' Gerald Green talks about his H-town pride

Gerald Green talks about his love for H-Town and playing for Rockets (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gerald Green's story goes far beyond basketball as he quickly rises as a hometown favorite.

The Houston Rockets' 6-foot-7 playmaker came into the NBA 13 years ago, straight out of Gulf Shores Academy.

Green, a Houston native, was first known for his high-flying dunks, even winning the slam dunk contest in 2007.

A quick look at Rockets Gerald Green



Several teams, a stint overseas and more than 10 years later, he's landed back in the city where he was born and raised.

Green was front and center when Hurricane Harvey ravaged our city last year, on the ground helping those in need along with the Relief Gang.

Watch our video above for more from Green, who we caught at practice on Friday after he traded in his signature braids for a free-flowing look.
