UIL opts to follow TEA guidelines for student athletics, leaving decisions up to individual districts

Modifications to the UIL Risk Mitigation Guidelines following the announcement of Executive Order GA-34 are now posted



The changes are consistent with @teainfo's Public Health Guidance and will become effective March 10, 2021.

The health and safety regulations implemented at your child's athletic events and practices could soon change.The University Interscholastic League, UIL, updated its guidelines following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement to lift the mask mandate.The changes are consistent with TEA guidance and will become effective on March 10, the same day the statewide mask order ends.They are leaving the decision up to school system governing boards to modify or eliminate mask-related requirements.The decision is also up to schools to determine spectator capacity and seating arrangements for UIL events."Schools should take their local context into account and follow all state requirements when considering UIL activities," UIL said in a release. "UIL recommends that schools consult with their local public health authorities and local legal counsel before making final decisions regarding the implementation of this guidance."