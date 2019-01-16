SPORTS

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson earns 600th career win vs. SMU

EMBED </>More Videos

UH head coach Kelvin Sampson seeks 600th career win against rival SMU.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
There were no doubts Wednesday night that the UH Cougars had Kelvin Sampson's 600th career win in the bag.

The men's squad led the entire way in route to a 69-58 road win against the SMU Mustangs.

Corey Davis Jr. led the way with 20 points to go with four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

Armoni Brooks came off the bench with 19 points.

Houston (17-1, AAC 4-1) face South Florida in Tampa on Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Inside the University of Houston's Guy V. Lewis Development Center, visitors are greeted by Jacob Riis' Credo of the Stonecutter.

"A stonecutter hammers away at his rock perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it," the wall reads, adorned by a massive stone and sledgehammer in a glass case below.
But while the credo mentions the rock splitting on the 101st blow, Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson has hammered away successfully 599 times.

Wednesday night, Sampson will go for his 600th career win against Houston's conference rival, the SMU Mustangs.

EMBED More News Videos



Sampson and the Coogs are in the midst of an incredible 16-1 season. Ranked top 25 nationally, Sampson doesn't just have the Cougars creating a new history, but he's also infused UH's past into their current identity.

It's been over 30 years since the infamous 'Phi Slamma Jamma' days that emphasized athleticism and speed. Now the Cougars are more well-rounded and complete, resembling an NBA-style of play in an ever-changing college basketball landscape.
Wednesday's contest will not only continue to vault Houston's basketball program back into glory, but prove that anything is possible when you display the stonecutter's patience.

With a win, Sampson will become the 57th coach in NCAA Division I men's basketball history to reach 600 wins, cracking a new career milestone.

But even Sampson knows it's not win number 600 that split his coaching stone. It was the 599 blows that came before.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstonNCAAcollege basketballHoustonDallas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harden's 58 not enough in Rockets' overtime loss vs. Nets
Harlem Globetrotters offer free tickets to government workers
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
5 tips for recovering after running a marathon
More Sports
Top Stories
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun at apartment
Family of 7 loses everything after house fire in Houston
3 people arrested for human trafficking in Houston
$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car
Gymboree prepares to file for bankruptcy again
Silver Alert issued for elderly man missing in San Antonio
Harden's 58 not enough in Rockets' overtime loss vs. Nets
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
Show More
Harlem Globetrotters offer free tickets to government workers
Here's when your recycling bin will be picked up
'Ghostbusters' sequel will focus on original story, producer says
Robert Durst: Murder allegations stain eccentric millionaire's past
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
More News