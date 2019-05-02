Sports

Thousands attend sold-out Houston Outlaws vs Dallas Fuel esports match

ALLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The rivalry between Houston and Dallas has officially moved into gaming.

The Overwatch League is the first esports league to offer city-based team competition, and Dallas and Houston represent the Lone Star State.

The league's "Homestand Weekend" was the first home game for the Dallas Fuel and the first home game in league history.

Matches are usually held in Los Angeles, but this was held at the 4,500 seat Allen Event Center near Dallas.

Eight teams played a total of eight matches over the sold-out weekend, with the Houston Outlaws playing the Dallas Fuel as the headliner.

The Houston Outlaws eventually fell to the Dallas Fuel, but seeing the team play for the first time in Texas seemed to be enough to keep spirits high.

The semifinals for Stage 2 of the Overwatch League as well as the All-Star Game will air on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustondallasvideo gameesports
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News