EMBED >More News Videos Two super fans win best dressed at Astros game

On the outside, Le Hoang Nguyen office looks slightly ordinary.But it's what's on the inside that counts.Nguyen's love of the Astros is well documented if you follow his Instagram From autographed memorabilia to even his own replica of the MLB's Commissioner's Trophy, Nguyen's office looks like an Astros museum than a place of business.