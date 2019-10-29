Sports

The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- If you need a couple's costume idea for Halloween, let Houston Astros' little bag man Jose Altuve become your inspiration.

Using the famous height difference between the superstar second baseman and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, members of the Green Bay Packers did their best Altuve and Judge impersonation.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, who is 6'7", played the part of Judge, while assistant athletic trainer Nate Weir, who is 5'7", was a dead ringer for Altuve.

A series of photos on Graham's Twitter account showed Weir standing in an infield with "Judge."

"We are ready for our local tryouts," Graham tweeted.

The pair used the AL Championship Series matchup between Altuve's Astros and Judge's Yankees for the Packers Halloween party.



Closer look at Astros' Jose Altuve and Yankees' Aaron Judge.

