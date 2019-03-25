Sports

The Big Dance: March Madness phrases and traditions explained

EMBED <>More Videos

March Madness is here! Did you know these things about the tournament?

March Madness is here, but if you're not a college basketball buff, you may not know all the ins and outs of the tournament.

The NCAA tournament has a lot of moving parts to it with phrases thrown around such as the 'the big dance' and 'bracketology.'

The brackets are another science for another day, but if you want to at least keep up with the basics, here are a few things to know.

1. It dates back to 1908 in Illinois where the Illinois High School Association sponsored an annual tournament of high school boys basketball teams.

2. Henry V. Porter, an assistant executive secretary of the Illinois High School Association reportedly first used the phrase "March Madness" in 1939 as the title of his essay about the growing tournament in Illinois.

The name continued to be used, though, some say sportscaster Brent Musburger is the one who actually associated the phrase with the NCAA tournament in the 1980s.

3. Selection Sunday officially starts March Madness when the 68 teams chosen to participate are revealed.

4. "The Big Dance" is also another name for the NCAA basketball tournament, but there are different theories about why.

One idea is that Marquette basketball coach Al Mcquire used it when a reporter asked him if he'd wear his famous bright blue blazer during the NCAA tournament back in 1977.

He reportedly said, "Absolutely. You gotta wear the blue blazer when you go to the big dance."

Marquette won the championship that year - and the name stuck.

5. Cutting down the net at the end of the regional and national championship is a tradition.

It once again seems to have originated in Illinois but was introduced into the college scene in 1947 with North Carolina State.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsncaacollege basketballmarch madnessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Dr. Dre criticized after bragging of daughter's USC acceptance
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Show More
Couple rescued after nightmare cruise off Norway
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Girl Scout Troop on edge after robber takes off with cookie money
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
More TOP STORIES News