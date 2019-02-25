SPORTS

Poll shows Texas A&M students in favor of restoring rivalry with Texas

A university-wide poll of Texas A&M students shows an overwhelming 88 percent support renewing their rivalry with Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
A poll of Texas A&M University students shows an overwhelming amount are in favor of renewing the school's football rivalry with Texas.

Over 88 percent of current Aggie students said they wanted to reinstate the yearly meeting.

The Aggies and Longhorns last faced off on the gridiron in 2011, after a game-winning field goal gave Texas the win, 27-25.

RELATED: Lawmaker proposes bill to force Aggies-Longhorns game

As tensions between the two schools continue to thaw after Texas A&M left the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC, momentum seems to be propelling the two schools into an inevitable in-state showdown.

In 2017, students at Texas voted in sweeping fashion to bring the game back as well, with 96 percent in favor of its return.

