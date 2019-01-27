SPORTS

Texans' Deshaun Watson throws for 1 TD as AFC defeats NFC in Pro Bowl

The NFL's star-studded affair ended with the AFC taking down the NFC for the third straight year.

ORLANDO, Florida --
The Pro Bowl has long been considered a laughable representation of the NFL game.

It reached a new level of comedy Sunday as several players swapped positions during the annual all-star game.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the final minute, capping a dominant performance for the AFC in a 26-7 victory over the NFC in steady rain.

It was the third consecutive victory for the AFC.

The last two were played in sloppy weather, with the latest one also coming amid temperatures in the mid-50s. It was far from ideal conditions, raising speculation about the game's future in Orlando, but fairly fitting considering the effort players provided.

It was two-hand touch most of the day, with officials blowing plays dead at the slightest hint of contact.

ABC13 Sports Anchor David Nuno shares his thoughts on what the Pro Bowl has become.



"Who cares, man?" New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said. "At the end of the day, we're like little kids out there just playing in the mud, playing in the rain."

AFC players will get $67,000 each for the victory, $8,000 more than the guys who lose the Super Bowl next week in Atlanta. The Pro Bowl losers will get $39,000 each.

The AFC defenders earned their share of the pot. The conference allowed the NFC 148 total yards and 10 first downs while intercepting three passes and notching seven sacks.

Ramsey got in on offense late, catching a 6-yard slant pass from Watson with 19 seconds remaining.

"Man, me and Deshaun, that's my brother from another mother," Ramsey said. "We've been plotting and scheming all week, manifesting, and it just came about."

